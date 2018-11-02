Ex-ComfortDelgro CEO dies after long battle with cancer

Former ComfortDelGro Corp chief Kua Hong Pak has died after a battle with cancer.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Kua, 74, died on Wednesday night. He is survived by his daughter and wife.

Mr Kua stepped down last year after leading the transport giant for 14 years.

He was instrumental in growing ComfortDelGro's footprint across seven countries, doubling its revenue and nearly trebling its profit during his tenure.

Long-time associate and friend Michael Liew remembers Mr Kua as someone "who's very dedicated to his job".

"He is a no-nonsense kind of person, and very hands-on," said Mr Liew, 74, who had worked with him for 22 years.

The former Member of Parliament and now chairman of consultancy group Surecorp said he visited Mr Kua often after his retirement.

"The last time was two months ago," Mr Liew said.

"I went with a former Times Pub colleague. And when we were leaving, and said our goodbyes, he teared up."

ComfortDelGro group chairman Lim Jit Poh said Mr Kua was "a man with exemplary attributes of hard work, dedication, commitment and passion".