Ex-cop with HIV had sex without telling partners about condition

A former policeman, who was infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), had sex with two prostitutes but did not inform the women about his condition.

Instead, he sent an e-mail to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on April 4, 2017, stating he had sex with a prostitute whom he suspected of having a sexually-transmitted disease. He asked the authorities to investigate and repatriate her.

He sent another e-mail four days later, revealing his HIV-positive status. He stated he was having sex with the woman when his condom broke.

The information was referred to MOH's Surveillance and Enforcement Branch.

The 52-year-old, who cannot be named due to a gag order, is now a security officer.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges under the Infectious Diseases Act. He also admitted to one count each of knowingly living on the earnings of prostitution and allowing his rented apartment to be used as a brothel.

Court documents did not reveal the women's current HIV status and when the man left the Singapore Police Force. The reason behind his departure from the force was not revealed in court documents.

THAILAND

The court heard that the women, both Chinese nationals, would not have engaged in sexual activities with him had they known about his condition.

The man suspected he had contracted HIV in Thailand in 2003, but did not seek treatment until he was formally diagnosed five years later.

On Jan 14, 2017, he signed a tenancy agreement for the apartment in Geylang. He later informed members of a group on a messaging app that the unit was for rent at $80 a day. Most members of the group were sex workers, the court heard.

He sent the e-mails in April that year.

He allowed three Chinese nationals, between 33 and 39 years old, to provide sexual services in the apartment between June 22 and July 11 that year. He advised the trio to be careful about their clients so that they would not get caught by undercover police officers.

He had sex with one of the women in June 2017 and engaged the services of another the following month.

The man was offered bail of $15,000 and will be back in court on April 5.