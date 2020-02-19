Ex-cop jailed after kicking her maid and spitting on her

A former police officer was sentenced to two weeks' jail for abusing her maid multiple times.

Yesterday, Nazriah Md Isa, 41, a 21-year veteran with the Singapore Police Force, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault.

She was also ordered to compensate the victim $1,160.

The victim, a 36-year-old Indonesian, started working for Nazriah, who was a sergeant, in August 2018.

Whenever Nazriah got angry with the victim, she would verbally abuse her by calling her names such as "pig", "prostitute" and "dog", causing the victim to feel humiliated and distressed.

In September 2018, two weeks after she started work, the victim was putting grocery items away when Nazriah got angry because the victim did not store them in the correct compartments.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kathy Chu said Nazriah kicked the victim on her outer right calf and spat at her face. The victim felt pain on her right calf.

The next month, in October, the victim poured a cup of water for Nazriah to drink.

Nazriah called her to the living room and asked why there was an ant in the water. She took a wooden toy block from the table and threw it at the victim.

The victim was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and was found to have a bruise on her forehead.

The abuse came to light when the police received a call on Oct 8, 2018, from a person identified as "Ms Valerie", who said a woman called the helpline and said someone was throwing pieces of paper from a unit to the first storey.

On the paper were messages written in Bahasa Indonesia asking for help as she was being abused by her employer.

The victim was sent to the Centre for Domestic Employees that month and was there until she was matched to a new employer in June last year.

In mitigation, Nazriah's lawyer said his client had been a police officer for 21 years but had to resign due to the charges against her. She is also looking after her younger sister.