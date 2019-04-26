Ex-director charged over death of policewoman

A man driving along Maxwell Road on Feb 10 allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout while turning onto Shenton Way, and his car hit policewoman Salinah Mohamed.

The 40-year-old staff sergeant at the Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre was crossing the road at a traffic light in her favour, court documents showed.

Madam Salinah, a mother of three, was taken to Singapore General Hospital, but was taken off life support four days later.

American Andrew Charles Vasko, 51, who was a director of two companies until earlier this month, was charged yesterday with causing her death by driving in a negligent manner.

The two firms are oil and gas extraction engineering consultant IHS Global and petrochemical consulting company Chemical Market Associates.

The Singapore permanent resident was said to have been making a right turn onto Shenton Way at 9.23pm when his car hit Madam Salinah, who was on her way home from work.

Earlier news reports stated that she and her husband, chauffeur Indra Shaiful, 41, were secondary school sweethearts.

They would have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in February, and Madam Salinah had been planning an overseas trip with Mr Indra.

Doctors found that Madam Salinah was effectively brain dead and she was taken off life support on Feb 14.

Yesterday, Vasko was offered bail of $10,000 and will be back in court on May 16.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB