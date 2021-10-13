Ex-funeral director jailed for accepting bribes from competitor

Dissatisfied with his pay, a former director of Direct Funeral Services betrayed his company and accepted bribes from a competitor.

Sunny Thng Poh Leong agreed to channel customers to Funeral Hub in return for a 5 per cent cut of funeral packages sold - part of an agreement with its founder, Lim Eng Soon.

Yesterday, the 47-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to four weeks in jail for one count of corruptly accepting gratification from Lim, 58, whose case is pending.

Thng's sentence will come with an additional 16 days of imprisonment, as he told the court he was unable to pay the $3,520 penalty imposed.

Lim set up Funeral Hub in October 2018 but lacked the contacts or expertise to commence business, according to court documents. In November 2018, Thng approached him with a plan to set up a new funeral services firm because he was disgruntled with the pay he was receiving from his own company.

His role in Direct Funeral included generating sales for the company by meeting potential customers and selling funeral packages to them.

In December, the pair made an agreement. Thng would refer customers to Funeral Hub and receive from Lim a 5 per cent cut of each funeral package sold.

This was higher than the 1 per cent referral fee he received from his own firm.

Deputy public prosecutor Magdalene Huang said this was in breach of his duty to Direct Funeral.

Investigations revealed that Thng referred three customers to Funeral Hub instead of directing them to Direct Funeral.

On March 5, 2019, Direct Funeral fired Thng after it discovered the corrupt agreement between the pair.

Thng was immediately hired by Lim and received $3,520 for the three referrals he had made.

The court heard Thng had not paid back the bribe money but had spent the sum.