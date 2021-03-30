Ex-Grab driver accused of raping drunk passenger to testify

The former Grab driver accused of trying to rape a drunk passenger has chosen to testify from the stand at his trial.

Tan Yew Sin, 46, is said to have fondled the 19-year-old and tried to have sex with her without her consent in the back of his car.

He was asked to give his defence yesterday, after failing to persuade the court that the prosecution had presented insufficient evidence to show a lack of consent.

Tan, who is married with three children, opted to take the stand to give his account. He denies one count each of attempted rape, sexual assault by penetration and outrage of modesty.

The driver admitted to police that he had fondled the teenager and tried to have sex with her in his Kia Carens in the early hours of May 19, 2018, but claimed it was consensual.

The prosecution argued she did not consent and was not capable of doing so as she was severely intoxicated.

Earlier this month, Tan's lawyer Chenthil Kumarasingam said the prosecution had not made out a strong enough case to require Tan to answer.

Calling for Tan to give his defence at the High Court, Justice Pang Khang Chau said the issue of consent in this case had to be inferred from the facts.

This was because the woman had no memory of the sexual encounter and was unable to give direct evidence on whether she had consented.

On the one hand, the judge noted that Tan had told police that he did not expressly seek the woman's consent. This was consistent with the audio from the in-car camera.

But the camera recording also showed the woman made noises during the sexual acts.

This could imply she was actively participating or be an automatic response to physical stimulation, said the judge.