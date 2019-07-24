Singapore

Ex-headmaster in court over drug charges

Adeline Tan
Jul 24, 2019 06:00 am

The former headmaster of Dulwich College Shanghai was in court yesterday to face five drug-related charges. Damien Michael Charnock, 60, had allegedly consumed drugs and possessed drugs and drug utensils in March.

Dulwich College, said to be one of the oldest independent schools in England, was founded in 1619. It also has campuses in China, South Korea and Singapore.

On March 5, Charnock had allegedly consumed methamphetamine, also known as "Ice", and MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

He was found to have 11 packets of crystalline substance containing methamphetamine, seven tablets and a fragment containing MDMA in a Goodwood Grand condominium unit at in Balmoral Road.

According to Urban Family Shanghai magazine, Charnock had held leadership positions at two leading schools in Britain.

He had been the headmaster of Wilson's School, one of the top boys' schools in England, for 15 years before taking on his role at Dulwich College Shanghai.

He was offered bail at $10,000. The case has been adjourned to Aug 20.

