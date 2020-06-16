Ex-lecturer admits taking upskirt videos of student

A former lecturer from a post-secondary educational institution pleaded guilty yesterday to taking upskirt videos of a student.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Derek Ee said the case is believed to be the first of its kind.

The lecturer, 39, who cannot be named, to protect his victim's identity, pleaded guilty to one charge of insult of modesty.

In March last year, the victim was attending his class when he walked to her and placed a note on her table telling her to meet him at another classroom after class. He did not explain the purpose of this meeting.

When they met in an empty classroom later, the man talked to her about an entrepreneurship project and asked her about her future plans, DPP Ee said.

The accused told her he was preparing for a class activity and needed her help to pose as a model.

He told her he would be taking photographs with his mobile phone and the photos would be used for the class activity.

BLINDFOLD

He also gave her a handkerchief and said she needed to be blindfolded as part of the activity, and demonstrated how she should pose with her feet apart.

The man then placed his phone between her legs and recorded videos that lasted a few seconds.

The victim took off her blindfold to see what he was doing.

DPP Ee said: "To her surprise, she saw the accused squatting right behind her, holding his handphone in between her legs, with the screen facing upwards."

She immediately left the classroom and later asked to see the images he had taken. But the man had deleted the videos.

The victim informed her guardian about the incident, and the man explained it was a "misunderstanding".

The victim later made a police report, and during investigations, the man admitted to taking upskirt videos of her as he felt a thrill in doing so.

He also admitted there were several other occasions when he took upskirt videos of other students in school when they stood around the teacher's table in the classroom.

The man will be sentenced next month.