Ex-logistics manager fined $27,000 for taking bribes

A former logistics manager was fined $27,000 yesterday for receiving bribes from employees of Cycle and Carriage Industries, JPN Industrial Trading and Nordic Lift-Truck.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement yesterday that Hong Eng Lam, 57, had asked suppliers in 2016 and 2017 for commission fees of $2,000 to $5,000 to recommend HSL Constructor to buy equipment from them.

He was a logistics manager at Hsing Loong Management, a subsidiary of HSL, at the time.

Hong was charged on Jan 25 this year with seven counts of corruptly obtaining gratification of $21,400 from employees of the three companies.

He had recommended HSL to buy generators, welding sets, tippers and a forklift from them.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of corruption. For corruption, he could have been fined up to $100,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.

