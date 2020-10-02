Ex-maid Parti Liyani gets two weeks to decide on application for probe

Ms Parti Liyani must decide if she wants to proceed with her application for a tribunal to look into the conduct of her prosecutors.

Former maid Parti Liyani has been given two weeks to decide if she wants to proceed with her application for a disciplinary tribunal to look into the conduct of her prosecutors.

The Indonesian, 46, is the former domestic worker of Changi Airport Group's former chairman Liew Mun Leong, and was accused of stealing from the family.

Her lawyer, Mr Anil Balachandani, told Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in a chambers hearing yesterday that Ms Parti is "somewhat overwhelmed" by the events in the past month.

Mr Balachandani also said that being away from Indonesia for four years and her wish to return as soon as possible are weighing heavily on Ms Parti's mind.

In his oral grounds released by the court, the Chief Justice said: "This, Mr Balachandani explained, is one of the reasons she had initially considered withdrawing the originating summons seeking an order from me directing that the matters alleged against the DPPs in question be referred to a Disciplinary Tribunal for investigation."

TORN

However, Ms Parti also believes that the DPPs (deputy public prosecutors) should answer the allegations that she has raised in her complaint, and these considerations made her feel "somewhat torn".

In June this year, Ms Parti had filed a complaint against DPPs Tan Wee Hao and Tan Yanying who handled her trial, and later sought leave from the Chief Justice for an investigation to be made into her complaint.

Ms Parti was initially convicted and sentenced to 26 months in jail, but appealed against her conviction and was acquitted.

The Chief Justice has granted a two-week adjournment for Ms Parti to come to a decision.

Ms Kristy Tan, the State Counsel for the Attorney-General's Chambers, told the Chief Justice the DPPs will not object to the Chief Justice referring the matter to the Disciplinary Tribunal for investigation as it would give them a chance to present their account of what happened fully.

In a media statement yesterday, the Attorney-General's Chambers said the two legal officers will cooperate fully with the inquiry, and "welcome the chance to present a full and transparent account of what transpired during the trial involving Ms Parti Liyani".