Ex-NMP Eunice Olsen files police report over ‘sexist’ ad

Circles.Life said that the advertisement at Raffles Place has since been taken down.

Former Nominated Member of Parliament Eunice Olsen said she has lodged a police report over an advertisement at Raffles Place.

The ad, by virtual telco Circles.Life, was featured on a billboard next to an escalator at Raffles Place MRT station.

It posed a question to Ms Olsen by including her Instagram username. The question read: "Would you rather French Kiss or take me out for the French Film Festival?"

The ad was part of a Circles.Life campaign that invited people to "submit your own Epic Invite and we just might blow it up on a billboard".

A Circles.Life spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday that it has since taken down the ad.

The spokesman said: "In regard to the Epic Invite campaign billboard that featured a submission by @alexkrygsman, we never intended to make Ms Olsen feel uncomfortable and we apologise for that."

In a post on Instagram yesterday, Ms Olsen, 41, said she lodged the police report because her name was used without her permission.

She added that the ad was also "sexist, derogatory, disrespectful, distasteful and is a cheap shot at a publicity stunt". - DAVID SUN