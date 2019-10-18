Ex-NUS lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on bus

A former senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore (NUS) was sentenced to 14 weeks' jail yesterday for one count of molesting a 20-year-old undergraduate.

Long Yun, 36, a Chinese national, rubbed himself against the female NUS student on a crowded bus.

He is out on bail of $7,500 and is expected to begin his sentence on Oct 24.

Around noon on Jan 14, Long, then a senior lecturer in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at NUS, boarded a shuttle bus bound for the campus and stood near the victim.

As the bus moved, it jerked forward and caused him to rub against the victim's thigh.

Long felt aroused and he moved closer to the student, intentionally rubbing his groin against her again.

FOUR MINUTE ORDEAL

He rubbed himself against her for about four minutes until he alighted. Shocked and confused, the victim eventually realised she was molested and told a friend.

She sought help from campus security and the matter was referred to the police.

Long admitted to intentionally rubbing himself against the victim, despite knowing his actions were wrong.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Chan urged the court to jail Long for no less than 14 weeks, citing the rising number of molest cases on public transport. He said Long's actions also had a lasting effect on the victim.

Long's lawyer T.M. Sinnadurai asked the court to impose a sentence of eight weeks, saying there was no skin to skin contact, and his client committed the offences on the spur of the moment and was remorseful.

In his written mitigation, he added Long was married with an eight-year-old son, but his wife and child had moved back to China leaving him alone here.

Long was also said to be a man of outstanding academic achievements, with his name on the Honours List in the Faculty of Engineering at NUS in 2016.

An NUS spokesman said Long was dismissed in February after an internal investigation. NUS also provided support for the victim from the time she reported the incident until care was no longer required.