Ex-teacher admits to sexually abusing student, 15

She was to take her O-level examinations that year. But the 15-year-old suddenly stopped going to school, after an evening out with a teacher left her traumatised.

It was only when school staff visited her that they found out what happened.

Yesterday, a 33-year-old former English teacher from the girl's secondary school was convicted after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of the student and one count of sexual penetration of the minor.

Three other charges, including two relating to another 15-year-old victim, were taken into consideration. It was not revealed in court documents if the second victim studied at the same school.

The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims.

The court heard that the teacher and student began messaging each other in late 2016. On Feb 25, 2017, he messaged the girl, asking if she wanted to go for a car ride.

She agreed and he picked her up from her block that evening and drove to a carpark in Tampines, where he began touching her thigh and neck. He asked if she trusted him and proceeded to kiss her neck and sexually violate her.

He told her to imagine he was her ex-boyfriend. He then took her hand to perform a sex act on him, but the girl refused.

The two then drove to get fast food before he sent her home, asking her not to tell anyone of their outing. But the girl told her close friends what happened and stopped attending school two days later.

She made a police report on March 2, after the visit from the school staff.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew urged the court to jail the ex-teacher, saying he had gravely violated the code of conduct for teachers.

He added that the victim suffered trauma, at times having flashbacks.

"She felt she should not go to school, just to avoid the accused," he said.

"The victim was taking her O levels that year, and for this incident to happen that year, it certainly was not something that would have been helpful."

Defence lawyer Edmond Pereira said his client has since resigned from his job as a teacher and has sought counselling. He is expected to be sentenced tomorrow.

For sexual penetration of a minor, he could be jailed for up to 10 years or fined, or both. For an indecent act on a young person, he could be jailed for up to five years or fined up to $10,000, or both.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education said the teacher has stopped working for it since September 2018.