Ex-teacher had sex with underage student, got her pregnant

A former secondary school teacher was found guilty of sexual penetration of a minor yesterday. The 41-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the girl's identity, was convicted of 19 counts of sexual penetration, which occurred at his house on 10 occasions in August and September 2015.

The man had taught the teenage girl science and then physics for all four years of her secondary school education from 2012 to 2015. She is now 19 years old and has a two-year-old child fathered by the man.

In December 2013, he began giving the girl private physics tuition at his house on Saturdays with another student, and this continued until November 2015.

During the school holidays in June 2015, he invited her to his house outside of the tuition sessions. Some time in July that year, he told her that he liked her and she agreed to be in a relationship with him.

He soon became physically intimate with her by kissing and hugging her, and engaging in heavy petting while they were clothed. On Aug 10, he had penetrative sex with her for the first time. Their intimate relationship continued until the girl ended it around September or October 2016, when she entered polytechnic.

In November that year, she discovered she was 16 weeks pregnant. The following month, after telling her family, the girl lodged a police report.

While the man admitted to initiating the relationship, he denied engaging in penetrative sexual activity with the girl before her 16th birthday. He said that their physical intimacy was restricted to kissing, touching and rubbing each other with only their underwear on.

But in WhatsApp messages between the two after Aug 10, 2015, he had described their physical acts as "deeper penetration". He had also written that "there is a sense of when to get it out" in a message when she said she was worried about getting pregnant.

The man is expected back in court on Aug 29 for sentencing.