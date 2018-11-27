Exclusive sale at Gain City's Ang Mo Kio showroom

Get a 32-inch LED HD Smart TV from LG on sale at Gain City's Exclusive Mid-Week Madness Sale with The New Paper.

Missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Fret not.

In a tie-up with The New Paper, electronics retailer Gain City will be holding a Mid-Week Madness Sale.

And it will be held exclusively at Gain City's Ang Mo Kio outlet at 8 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, from tomorrow till Friday.

A wide range of products will have prices slashed.

For example, customers who shop at the Ang Mo Kio outlet can pick up a Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner and Dyson desk fan bundle for $699 (usual price: $1,278) plus Gain City vouchers worth $30.

Other offers include a Panasonic 2-door refrigerator selling for $359 (usual price $599), or a 32-inch LED Smart TV from LG going for $299 (usual price $599).

TNP readers will also be entitled to daily special deals using cut-out coupons in tomorrow's edition of the paper, including a Philips hairdryer at $10, an $89 glass kettle for $29, and a garment steamer at $35.

You can also trade-in your old air-conditioners to get up to $850 in rebates when you buy a new air-con.

Those using American Express Pay Small instalment payment plan have the chance to get free vouchers.

With a minimum spend of $300 via Pay Small, customers will receive $20 worth of Gain City vouchers. With a minimum spend of $1,000 using the same instalment plan, they will receive $80 worth of Gain City vouchers.

All Gain City shoppers will also get a chance to win a Volkswagen Beetle for every $100 spent at any of their stores. They can also bring home a 16-piece Corelle dinner set worth $150 for free if they spend more than $1,500 at Gain City outlets.

Mr Sau Tan, Gain City's senior digital executive, said Gain City was excited when TNP approached the company with the idea of an exclusive sale.

He said this was a targeted event and Gain City hoped to draw in a crowd of about 1,500 people to its Ang Mo Kio showroom over the three days.

If successful, Mr Tan added there would be similar events at its mega-store in Sungei Kadut, as well as outlets in Tampines and Marina Square.

He said: "The weekend market is so crowded with pages after pages of ads vying for the same dollars. With this mid-week madness sale, we can give our customers more time to look for the best deal."