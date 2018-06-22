Exhibition on Sungei Road market to be held in July
The young film-maker was shooting a documentary on the Sungei Road market last year when it started to rain.
An elderly vendor offered Mr Ong Kah Jing shelter at his stall, under his canvas sheet. An hour later, the rain stopped and the 25-year-old Mr Ong had become friends with the vendor, Mr Fong Ming Wei.
Mr Fong, whom he calls Ah Ming, is one of five main characters featured in Mr Ong's documentary, Trespass: Stories from Singapore's Thieves Market.
The 30-minute documentary includes footage of vendors displaying their wares, interacting with customers, and sharing their personal histories at the market.
"Young people can get to know the market's rich history, and recognise the inevitable tensions between development and heritage, in small countries like Singapore," Mr Ong, a National University of Singapore student, told The New Paper.
He is one of 15 artists to be featured in a three-day art exhibition marking the first anniversary of the Sungei Road market's closure.
To be held from July 6 to 8 at The Substation Gallery, the exhibition, titled OnBorrowedLand: Sungei Road Market, consists of 11 artworks, including portrait paintings and mix media installations.
HERITAGE
Event project manager Brendan Mayle Kor, 21, said: "We hope to continue the dialogue about the Sungei Road market while shining light on the importance of conserving Singapore's heritage through art."
Mr Kor, who won the Gold Award in the Emerging Artist Category for Singapore's UOB Painting of the Year in 2014, will himself be showcasing paintings of Sungei Road market vendors at the exhibition.
"There is no specific narrative I want to tell through this series," he said.
"It's more of a homage to the real people, emotions and friendships forged at the Sungei Road market."
The Sungei Road market was in operation from the 1930s until July 10 last year, and was the go-to place for vintage goods, including cameras, jewellery and stamps.
Commenting on the exhibition, Mr Chua Ngak Theng, 62, an ex-vendor, told TNP: "My conscience is more at peace, now that these young people want to do something for our society."
The Sungei Road market is no more, but some of its vendors are still trying to stay in business.
Following the market's closure on July 10 last year to make way for future residential and commercial developments, some of them have been on the move, seeking a new home.
The 200-strong original group of vendors have dispersed.
The Straits Times reported last July that nearly half of them were keen to move to Golden Mile Tower's rooftop carpark to continue selling their wares.
But their plans to relocate fell through, after discussions between Golden Mile Tower carpark owner LHN Group and the Association for the Recycling of Second Hand Goods, which represented the vendors, came to an impasse.
NIGHT MARKET
Last September, some of the vendors took part in a night market in Sembawang for about a month.
They also set up shop at the Kreta Ayer flea market.
A group of about 15 ex-vendorshave now set up shop at the night market opposite Admiralty MRT station till July 7.
Bargain hunters can still look for antiques and used home appliances there.
