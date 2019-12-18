Expansion of cycling network could move ahead by 2 years: Lam Pin Min

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan (second from left, in black), Senior Minister of State Dr Lam Pin Min (right) and Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary (left) checking out additional active mobility infrastructure in Ang Mo Kio.

Plans to expand the cycling network threefold may be brought forward by a couple of years from an original 2030 target, in a move that could also give electric scooter users more room to ride.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said yesterday that the new aim is to expand the network from 440km to about 1,300km earlier than targeted.

This will not just promote active mobility, but also give more riding space to users whose e-scooters have been banned from footpaths.

"We are currently looking at the timeline, hopefully we'll be able to bring it forward by a couple of years," said Mr Lam, who added that the Government will look at the possibility of reclaiming roads in order to create space for cycling paths.

Mr Lam had earlier announced that the cycling network will be increased to 750km by 2025 and about 1,300km by 2030.

Riders of e-scooters were banned from the 5,500km of footpaths on Nov 5 and told to stick to cycling paths.

Dr Lam, who was at an event to view the active mobility infrastructure in Ang Mo Kio, also said that the authorities are looking at how to speed up the conversions of footpaths into shared paths.

Dr Lam said: "The reason why we are doing this (expediting the plans) is because with the announcement of the ban of e-scooters on footpaths, the connectivity for active mobility users has been affected.

"I think (the footpath ban) is a necessary step to bring back safety to footpaths, but at the same time we are also working at increasing the connectivity and improving the active mobility infrastructure."

From Jan 1, those caught riding e-scooters on footpaths can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months or both.

The Land Transport Authority said in an update earlier this month that it had issued 3,444 warnings to riders since the ban started.

Dr Lam said that there has been a "palpable difference" in terms of safety on footpaths since the e-scooter footpath ban kicked in, with pedestrians now likely to feel much safer.

WALKING AND CYCLING TOWN

Yesterday, he cycled a 5km-long route in Ang Mo Kio, together with Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, fellow Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary and Active Mobility Advisory Panel chairman Faishal Ibrahim.

Ang Mo Kio was designated as a Walking and Cycling Town in 2014, with features implemented to let pedestrians and active mobility users use paths safely.

There will be 20km of cycling paths in Ang Mo Kio by 2022, which would make the network one of the longest in residential towns in Singapore.

This has been facilitated through wider zebra crossings, bicycle crossings and also a new digital display counter that shows the number of pedestrians and cyclists on the paths along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Ang Mo Kio town's active mobility infrastructure could be a role model for others, Dr Lam said.

"Hopefully we will be able to build more conducive cycling paths, active mobility infrastructure for Singaporeans in every town in Singapore," he added.