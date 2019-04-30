Expect to be dazzled at Geylang Serai this Hari Raya

Close to 50 light installations with symbols linked to Malay culture and Islam will be featured this year.

With the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan days away, the streets of Geylang Serai are set to be enveloped in festive lights and installations to bring the "kampung spirit" to life.

Close to 50 light installations with symbols linked to Malay culture and Islam will stretch 1.8km along Geylang Road, Changi Road and Sims Avenue, from Friday to June 16. Hari Raya Puasa falls on June 5.

A giant kaleidoscope installation shaped like a star and emblazoned with Islamic and Greek motifs will be at Onan Road. At Sims Avenue, where the light-up starts, visitors will be greeted by a 15.4m arch showing a mosque with golden domes, minarets and floral patterns.

ARCHES

On Changi Road, an equally tall arch will feature a kampung house, a gendang - a traditional Malay drum - and a crescent moon and star, symbols of Islam.

There will be smaller arches featuring crescent moons, stars and batik patterns along the streets.

A key element on all the arches is the butterfly.

"The butterfly is synonymous with making friends and forming friendships. In Malay culture, if a butterfly lands on you, it is supposed to be good luck," said Marine Parade GRC MP Fatimah Lateef yesterday.

"If a butterfly flies into your home, it is a belief that visitors are expected. Similarly, with the butterfly theme, we hope that people will come to visit Geylang Serai during this period."

On Friday, President Halimah Yacob will launch the Hari Raya Light Up at Wisma Geylang Serai.

Guest artists, including Hady Mirza and Junainah M. Amin, will perform at the event.

The Hari Raya Bazaar in Geylang Serai will also start welcoming customers on Friday.

