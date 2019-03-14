Expect busy checkpoints over March holidays: ICA

With the school holidays approaching, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) advised Malaysia-bound travellers to expect busy land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas from March 15 to 24.

Traffic is expected to be especially heavy from March 15 to 17, and March 22 to 24.

Motorists are reminded to make use of the One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway to monitor the traffic conditions at both checkpoints. Traffic updatesof both checkpoints can be found on ICA's Facebook page.

Returning travellers are reminded not to bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, chewing gum and "pop-pop" snappers. Travellers bringing in dutiable or controlled items like eggs, meat and potted plants are reminded to declare them to ICA officers before checks.