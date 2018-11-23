Expect faster results at next general election

Voters at the next general election (GE) can expect a smoother experience at the polling stations and the results to be tallied earlier.

The introduction of electronic voter registration and mechanical ballot counting machines will improve these election processes, the Elections Department (ELD) said yesterday.

ELD is looking to introduce between 1,700 and 2,000 voter e-registration devices for the coming GE.

An open tender for the system will be called at the end of this month, and it is expected to be awarded in the first quarter of 2019.

The ELD is also expected to lease some 2,700 ballot counting machines by the third quarter of next year and is mulling leveraging an existing logistics contract to do so.

Counting will be faster than when it is done by hand. Counting assistants using the machines can cut the usual time taken to confirm batches of 100 ballot papers from over three minutes to around one.

The mixing, unfolding, sorting and adjudication of ballots will continue to be done manually, and a second counting assistant will use a different machine when confirming the tallies.

The machines, similar to those used for banknotes, will be battery-powered and have an LED display to show the count.

With e-registration, voters will save time queuing at polling stations, which will have new layouts, ELD said. (See graphic at right.)

Voters previously had to stick to a designated polling lane and election officials had to search for and strike off their names from the hard-copy register.

Now they will need to scan their NRICs and go to any available ballot paper issuance counter and place their vote in any of the ballot boxes.

The e-registration and counting devices will not be connected to any external networks.