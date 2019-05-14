Expect heavy traffic at checkpoints this Vesak weekend

Traffic flow at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is expected to be heavy in the lead-up to and during Vesak Day from May 17 to May 20.

Travellers using the land checkpoints during this period can expect delays and are advised to adjust their travel plans where necessary.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will be stepping up security checks. It also advised travellers against cutting queue as that could cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of motorists.

Travellers should also note that they are prohibited from carrying items such as firecrackers, "pop-pop" and chewing gum.

Dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should be declared to officers prior to checks.

Motorists can check the traffic situation through the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

They can also check the ICA's Facebook page for updates.

- JOHN TAN