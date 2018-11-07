Expect radio DJs, live music during Big Walk

(From left) Mr Daryl Kwok and Mr Leon Twang are both members of PushPlay, a band from Nanyang Technological University. The band will be performing at the walk.

The New Paper Big Walk will be hosted by Kiss92 DJ Desiree Lai and One FM 91.3 DJ Andre Hoeden this year.

This year's The New Paper Big Walk participants can look forward to a leisurely 5km walk along a fun-filled route. The Nov 18 walk will be hosted by One FM 91.3 DJ Andre Hoeden and Kiss92 DJ Desiree Lai.

It will be Lai's first time hosting a sports event.

Lai, 36, who power-walks and jogs in 10km runs, views runs as a personal challenge to see how far she can go.

She told The New Paper: "It is a switch in roles (to host it), so that for me is exciting."

She added that seeing a sea of eager participants in the morning will be a sight to behold. The Big Walk will start at 7am at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Said Lai: "It is a great thing for us as emcees as well, it makes us feel good. It is a nice way to remember that weekend."

For Hoeden, he is returning as a Big Walk emcee after last year's walk. The 43-year-old's favourite part about hosting such events is feeling the participants' excitement before the flag-off.

Hoeden, who recalled seeing participants dressed up as superheroes Superman and Iron Man last year, added: "What is fun about the Big Walk is that people will dress up. I look forward to seeing what people will wear this year."

ENTERTAINMENT

Apart from radio personalities to encourage the participants, there will be entertainment along the route and at the carnival after the walk.

PushPlay, a band from Nanyang Technological University, will have two groups of four members performing under the Merdeka Bridge and at the carnival. The eight band members were chosen for their experience in performing external gigs. Each group has two vocalists, a guitarist and a cajon (a percussion instrument) player.

Participants can expect covers of modern radio pop hits by Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars and even oldies.

When asked about the best part about performing live, Mr Daryl Kwok, 23, who plays the cajon , said: "When the crowd enjoys what they are listening to, it gives me satisfaction knowing we are part of this experience for them."

The band also performed at The Straits Times Run in September.

Today is the last day of registration for the Big Walk. Interested participants can register online at tnpbigwalk.com

TNP Big Walk

WHEN Sunday, Nov 18, from 7am

WHERE Singapore Sports Hub

REGISTRATION Register online at tnpbigwalk.com

REGISTRATION FEE $20

GOODIES A limited-edition Big Walk 2018 tote bag, Compressport Big Walk T-shirt worth $49 and other goodies

WALK PACK COLLECTION Nov 9 to 11, Suntec City North Atrium, from 11am to 8pm

STAND TO WIN A total of 30 prizes, with an Osim uLove massage chair (worth $5,999) as the grand prize.

Other prizes include six Osim uCozy 3D (worth $199), three Korin anti-theft bags (worth $189), 10 six-can mini fridges (worth $99), and 10 $50 Hard Rock Cafe vouchers.