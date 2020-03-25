Expelled NUS student jailed for upskirt videos, some taken on campus

A former National University of Singapore student was jailed for eight weeks yesterday for taking more than 30 upskirt videos, including some on campus.

Luah Chao Zhi, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of insult of modesty, with three other charges taken into consideration.

In August last year, Luah, who was a third-year business administration student at NUS, was at Haw Par Villa MRT station when he decided to take an upskirt video.

Another NUS student, 21, noticed him standing behind the victim on the escalator. She saw him fidgeting with his phone before placing it in his pocket.

As she found him suspicious, she decided to follow him to the next escalator.

While walking to the second escalator, she saw Luah taking out a clear plastic folder from his backpack, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang.

She then saw him place his folder below the victim's dress, and walked up to him to warn him.

Realising she was coming up from behind him, he removed his folder, but placed it underneath the victim's dress again a few seconds later.

The witness continued to observe Luah as both of them and the victim took a bus and walked into NUS business school.

While on campus, the witness saw Luah follow the victim to a staircase, place his mobile phone into the clear plastic folder, and attempt to position the folder under the victim's dress again. But he did not manage to do so as there were other people around.

She then informed the faculty's dean and the police were alerted.

Luah had taken a total of 31 upskirt videos between April and August last year.

An NUS spokesman said Luah was expelled from the university in January this year after a board of disciplinary hearing found his conduct to be in severe breach of the school's code of student conduct.