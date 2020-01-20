Experience Singapore’s history via pictures

(Above) A photograph of the crowded Glutton's Square is one of the archival pictures that will feature in an upcoming exhibition highlighting Singapore's stories and memories.

Crowded food stalls along Glutton's Square in the 70s and bumboats making their way down the Singapore River in 1974 are just a couple of archival pictures that will feature in an upcoming exhibition highlighting Singapore's stories and memories.

Titled Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present, the photo exhibition is a collaboration between The Straits Times and the National Museum of Singapore and is part of the paper's 175th anniversary contribution to the community.

To be held at the National Museum's Stamford Gallery from this August to February next year, the seven-month-long exhibition will explore moments and experiences in Singapore's history that express the identity and collective memory of Singaporeans.

Entry to the exhibition will be free, the museum said.

Home, Truly aims to encourage reflection and conversation on what it means to be Singaporean, it added in a release.

As such, an open call is out for people to share their personal photographs or memories, to be showcased at the exhibition.

The museum is looking for pictures or stories that capture what it means to call Singapore home.

In addition to potentially being featured in the exhibition, contributors stand to win attractive prizes such as staycations at Shangri-La, photography masterclasses by The Straits Times and newsroom tours.

National Museum of Singapore director Chung May Khuen said the museum is excited to be working with the community for the exhibition.

She said: "This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for the National Museum to hear from people of all age groups and backgrounds as we shape the exhibition and revisit the treasured moments we have experienced as a nation."

Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "What better way to mark The Straits Times' 175th anniversary than for us to trawl through its rich archives, and uncover pages and pictures of the Singapore story, as told by ST journalists over the years."

Straits Times photo editor Stephanie Yeow said: "We are thrilled to give the public a glimpse into our vast archives through this exhibition, which we have co-curated with the National Museum of Singapore.

"Visitors to the exhibition will appreciate the nostalgic photographs - most of which have not been exhibited before - from the 1950s till the present."

Photographs and stories for Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present, can be submitted online at hometruly.photonico.asia

Submissions close on March 1. Home, Truly is also supported by Photonico (photonico.asia) and SPH.