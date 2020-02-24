Expert says safe to go to gym, even as some report falling attendance

Of the 10 gyms The New Paper contacted, half reported a decline in attendance.

Gymgoers appear to be torn over whether or not to head to gyms to work out amid anxieties over the coronavirus outbreak.

Of the 10 gyms The New Paper contacted, half reported a decline in attendance at their outlets, while others have seen attendance hold steady.

True Group chief executive Ken Mok, who oversees the True Fitness and TFX gyms here, told TNP there was a slight dip in the number of visitors, but the majority of members were still continuing their routines.

Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam said there is no evidence showing that the virus transmits through perspiration, so gyms are not potential clusters if all parties play their roles in maintaining hygiene.

Dr Leong said: "Sweat alone won't spread disease, but it could if it mixes with gunk on a person's nose or if the person coughs and contaminates the sweat."

To minimise the risks of transmission, several gyms here have introduced measures and upped their frequency of cleaning.

Guests are required to fill up a health declaration form and have their temperature checked during each check-in.

Core Collective has cancelled all its events involving 40 or more people.

Mr Mok said: "All major touchpoints such as our front desk, machines, yoga mats and fitness equipment are wiped down and sanitised frequently."

Mr Calvin Ding, owner of spin studio CruCycle and boxing gym CruBox, added: "We have had an increase of concerned clients writing and calling in, asking about our cleaning measures. We sanitise the studios after every class, including the punching bags, stationary bikes and studio floors."

While some people may be avoiding the gyms, others have turned to exercising privately.

Personal trainer Tyen Rasif, who runs an online fitness programme called No Sweat, said she has seen a rise in the number of online sessions completed over the past month.

She said: "These live-streamed workouts are an option for those who still want to exercise while at home."

Meanwhile, Bishan Community Club said on Facebook yesterday that its tenant Gymmboxx had stopped operations after one of its members tested positive the day before.

The member - Case 89 - last visited the gym on Feb 6.

The club added that the gym would be disinfected and is working closely with the Ministry of Health for contact tracing.