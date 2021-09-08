Experts: No evidence younger adults need Covid-19 booster jabs

The authorities are studying the possibility of giving booster jabs to younger adults.

Local infectious diseases experts have questioned the Government's plan to study giving Covid-19 vaccine boosters to younger adults to reduce infection rates, saying there is currently no evidence that this group of people needs boosters.

They also reiterated that the purpose of the vaccine is to prevent severe illness rather than infection.

Their comments come after Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday said the authorities are studying the possibility of giving booster jabs to younger adults to help slow down transmission rates.

This was one of several measures that the co-chairman of the multi-ministry task force handling Covid-19 had outlined in response to the latest surge in cases. Singapore recorded 328 local cases yesterday.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, said Singapore's stance should not be to return to a full prevention of cases.

He said: "It is understandable that with a strategy to exit the pandemic slowly, it is nice to put the brakes on for a bit while we gauge the impact of high levels of community transmission on hospitalisations."

However, while more vaccinations may help to slow transmission, the process takes months and it is "not nimble enough" for an immediate slowdown.

"The ultimate aim... is to prevent severe disease and death. Vaccination is excellent at doing this, and very few people, for this purpose, would benefit from a third jab," he added.

Professor Ooi Eng Eong, from the Duke-NUS Medical School's Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases, said preventing infection would be "a bonus and not a necessity".

Data has shown that the Moderna vaccine has a 76 per cent efficacy rate in preventing infection from the Delta variant, while the efficacy rate is only 42 per cent for the Pfizer vaccine.

Prof Ooi said while the vaccinated who are asymptomatic can still transmit the virus, the likelihood of viral transmission is still a lot lower compared with those who are unvaccinated.

He pointed to a recent study that showed it is difficult to find infectious Sars-CoV-2 virus in the airway of vaccinated cases - meaning the immune response produced by vaccination is effective in killing the virus.

"This reduces the risk of severe Covid-19 greatly... With the highest vaccination rate in the world... Singapore can live with endemic but mostly mild Covid-19," he said.

While silent viral transmission can still occur with high vaccination rate, Prof Ooi said there is now a whole arsenal of Covid-19 therapeutics, from antibody treatment to antivirals.

"Early diagnosis of Covid-19 and early treatment have been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of severe disease. Unlike in 2020, Covid-19 is now a vaccine-preventable and treatable disease," he said.

Professor David Allen, associate vice-president (health innovation and translation) at the National University of Singapore, said while he is in favour of boosting the protection of the immunocompromised and possibly those aged 60 and above, he is not aware of any data that shows boosters for healthy, younger people have an overall benefit to the individual or society.