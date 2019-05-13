Explore Kallang’s history on new walking trail

The 3km walking trail was launched with the unveiling of the Merderka Lions.

A three-kilometre walking trail was launched yesterday, with guest-of-honour Baey Yam Keng unveiling the Merdeka Lions.

These are replicas of the original artefacts that were initially commissioned by the Public Works Department as part of the Merdeka Bridge, built in 1955.

The Kallang Story: A Sports, Arts and Heritage Trail, is the first educational walking trail launched by the Singapore Sports Hub to celebrate the rich heritage of Kallang, in support of the Singapore Bicentennial commemoration.

Mr Baey, Senior Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and the Ministry of Transport, said he was heartened by this project as it documents some interesting elements of Singapore's heritage.

"There is a treasure trove of stories at Kallang. This was where many of our nation's sporting memories were forged, and it is also home to Singapore's first civil international airport," he said.

The outdoor trail tells the story of Kallang through 18 heritage markers, artefacts, architecture and new artworks.

EXPERIENTIAL JOURNEY

The trail is a community project supported by the National Heritage Board in partnership with Sport Singapore and Republic Polytechnic.

It takes visitors on an experiential journey along the beautiful waterfront and around the 35ha Sports Hub.

Mr Byrn Jones, chairman of Singapore Sports Hub, pointed out that the Sports Hub sits on important historical sites.

"To peel back the layers within the site, there are many prominent landmarks which were unknown to many visitors," he said.

"We hope that with this public trail, more people and families can discover this facet of Singapore's sports, arts and heritage scenes."

Visitors can explore the 18 markers as a whole or in three smaller walking trails.

The Waterfront Trail faces the Kallang Basin, and reveals the riverine communities who once called this area home, the traditional industries that contributed lasting place names, and the legacy of water sports.

The Stadium Trail explores the grounds of the National Stadium and covers major architectural icons that played key roles in sports, politics, energy, aviation and entertainment.

The Park Trail ventures into the former grounds of Kallang Park, journeys through memories of the old Wonderland Amusement Park and ends in front of the Singapore Indoor Stadium.