Explore Telok Ayer with audio tour and Instagram

Enthusiasts will soon be able to enrich their trips down memory lane in two historic districts, with the help of an audio tour of Telok Ayer available for free on Spotify, and stories about that area as well as Kampong Glam on Instagram.

A team of second-year arts management students from Lasalle College of the Arts has put together the series for Instagram for both districts, as well as the nine-part audio tour of Telok Ayer.

These are the culmination of about eight months of work under Project Rediscover, a Lasalle initiative aimed at spurring students to uncover historical and contemporary stories of heritage districts.

The project - supported by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) - was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic after it started last year as planned programmes had to be cancelled in line with health advisories.

A team of 10 students then added to their seniors' work on Telok Ayer by researching and walking the ground of the historic district from September last year.

Another team of five worked on discovering stories in Kampong Glam, which was not part of last year's project. They interviewed representatives of community organisations, residents past and present and other stakeholders to get a sense of how the areas have changed over time, as well as to collect personal anecdotes.

From today till June 11, the students will share these stories from both districts on the Instagram account @projectrediscoversg.

Meanwhile, the audio tour of Telok Ayer, with the nine parts totalling about 40 minutes, will be available on Spotify from Friday.

The tours were put together with the help of seven faculty members, students and alumni of Lasalle's acting programme and a first-year arts management student, who were voice actors, as well as The Teng Ensemble, a Chinese music group that helped with musical intermissions.