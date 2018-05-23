Extended train, bus services on eve of Vesak Day

The Downtown Line service will be extended by 30 minutes.

Selected train and bus services will run till late next Monday, which is the eve of Vesak Day.

Transport operator SBS Transit said in a statement yesterday that train services on the North East Line and Downtown Line will be extended by about 30 minutes. The Sengkang and Punggol LRT system will be similarly extended.

Separately, 21 bus services will run later from their respective bus interchanges. The bus services are: 51A, 60A, 63M, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812. - NG HUIWEN