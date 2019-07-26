Eye doctor allegedly threw glass bottle at car in road rage incident

A senior consultant at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital is alleged to have thrown a glass bottle at a car in a road rage incident earlier this year.

Lennard Harold Thean See Yin, 55, the head of ophthalmology at JurongHealth Campus, faces one charge each of committing a rash act and harassment.

Ophthalmology deals with eye disorders and diseases.

According to court documents, he was driving along Queen Astrid Park Road, in the Holland Village area, on March 18 when the incident happened.

At about 8.35pm, Thean allegedly behaved in a threatening manner, honking continuously and following behind another car, intending to cause the other driver, Mr Martin Lu Junwei, alarm.

Two minutes later, Thean is alleged to have thrown a glass bottle towards Mr Lu's car, hitting the rear left tail light.

The documents did not reveal what sparked the incident.

Thean appeared in court on Wednesday and his bail has been set at $5,000.

His then-defence counsel Harvindarjit Singh Bath has been discharged.

According to the National University Hospital's (NUH) website, Thean is a visiting consultant.

The website also states he is currently the head of Cataract, Lasik and Refractive Surgery at the hospital, and also a clinician scientist at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

The website also states that at the national level, Thean is part of the Ministry of Health's workgroup to review the evaluation and financing of screening and treatment modalities.

Besides these, he has published in international journals on ophthalmology.

Thean is expected to be back in court on Aug 14.

If convicted of committing a rash act, he can be jailed up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

If convicted of harassment, he can be jailed up to six months and fined up to $5,000.