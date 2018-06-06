F1 Pit Building to be media centre for Trump-Kim summit

The more than 3,000 journalists set to arrive in Singapore for the June 12 summit between the United States and North Korean leaders will work from the F1 Pit Building in downtown Singapore.

Preparations were in full swing yesterday when The Straits Times visited the venue at about 1pm.

Barricades, air-conditioning units and other fixtures were seen outside some ground-floor garages, while rooms on the second floor were filled with long tables covered with white tablecloths and blue and white skirting, each featuring several power sockets. On the third floor, workers were constructing walled structures in one of the rooms.

The centre already hosts throngs of journalists from around the world each time the Formula 1 race comes around in September.

But as the summit's International Media Centre, it is expected to be occupied more extensively than during the Grand Prix.

The centre will have several sections, including a media briefing room, a dining room and a media lounge with settee seats. It will operate around the clock, from 10am on June 10 to 10pm on June 13. There will be about 2,000 workstations for use, with TV screens showing "live" footage of media events.

- ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY CHANG MAYCHOON & NIRMAL GHOSH