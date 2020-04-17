FairPrice boosts online capacity, offers additional delivery slots

FairPrice has hired and trained about 150 employees to become skilled pickers and packers.

FairPrice is ramping up its online grocery service's operation capacity and introducing additional delivery slots to ensure customers are able to order their daily essentials online.

It has invested heavily over the past two months - during which the number of visits to the FairPrice Online site surged by almost threefold - to upgrade its online grocery infrastructure, and hire and train about 150 employees to become skilled pickers and packers.

This resulted in an increase of 25 per cent in the number of delivery slots available daily.

In the coming weeks, FairPrice will further increase its online capacity by another 30 per cent - by converting a brick-and-mortar FairPrice store into another dedicated fulfilment centre for online orders.

The majority of delivery orders are currently fulfilled from the FairPrice warehouse in Joo Koon.

FairPrice Online will also introduce a multi-tiered delivery fee structure, to provide more flexibility for shoppers to vary their basket sizes and optimise savings.

The delivery charge is waived for purchases of $79 and above, $3 for purchases between $59 and $79 and $5 for purchases below $59.

FairPrice is also pledging to donate up to $500,000 to help five organisations in need - Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, Metta Welfare Association, Assisi Hospice, Touch Community Services and Food From The Heart - by matching the service fee for all online orders.

The service fee of $3.99, which was first introduced early last month but had been waived, will now be applied for all online orders.