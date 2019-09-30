FairPrice donates 100 hampers to needy families for Deepavali

Mr Seah Kian Peng, CEO of FairPrice (centre) and Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information (right) at the roving exhibition held in partnership between FairPrice and the National Heritage Board.

For Deepavali, FairPrice donated 100 hampers to needy families yesterday.

The hampers, which contained daily necessities like rice, oil and noodles, were donated to the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) through the FairPrice Foundation.

FairPrice announced the initiative yesterday during the launch of the FairPrice Deepavali event at its outlet at Bedok North Avenue 1.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran was the guest of honour .

FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng, who was at the launch, said: "We hope... the donation of these hampers, which consist of daily necessities, will help ease some of the financial burdens for these families and bring some joy to them as they celebrate the festival of lights."

The event also saw FairPrice unveil efforts to engage the community and celebrate the occasion.

It included a partnership with the National Heritage Board to present a roving exhibition that shares the rich heritage and ritual behind Deepavali, and also highlights other festivals celebrated by the Indian community including Thaipusam and Holi.

Deepavali is on Oct 27 and the exhibition will be at the Bedok North Avenue 1 outlet till Oct 11, before moving to the outlets at East Point Mall, Bukit Timah Plaza and Jem till Oct 31.

Special discounts are being offered for an assortment of festival-related products up to Nov 6.

Customers will also receive Deepavali festive packets, while stocks last, with a minimum spend of $30.

They also stand a change to win $50,000 worth of FairPrice gift cards in the Deepavali Festive Draw.