FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation Discount scheme

FairPrice has extended the discount scheme for Pioneer Generation shoppers for another six months.

In a statement yesterday, the supermarket chain said the Pioneer Generation Discount scheme will now be until June 30 next year at all its supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Pioneer Generation members are Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2014 who obtained citizenship on or before Dec 31, 1986. But FairPrice will discontinue its Pioneer Generation priority queues from Jan 1 next year, as it has "since fulfilled its objective".

FairPrice chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said the chain has decided to extend the scheme for Pioneer Generation members again "so that they may continue to reap greater savings for daily essentials".

The move will cost the chain more than $2 million, in addition to the $16 million in discounts given to members since the scheme's launch in 2014.

To enjoy discounts, members should present their Pioneer Generation card at the cashier counters.