FairPrice extends Pioneer, Merdeka Generation discounts til end-2021

FairPrice is extending its Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) discount schemes for another year until Dec 31, 2021, which is estimated to cost more than $10 million, the local supermarket chain announced yesterday.

Last year, these schemes helped members and seniors save over $7.7 million, and more than $10 million this year.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive of FairPrice Group, said in a statement: "We are encouraged that the initiatives continue to receive strong and positive reception from our elderly customers.

"With the extension of the discounts, together with our various initiatives at moderating cost, we hope that these efforts will continue to help customers stretch their dollar in the year ahead."

PG members receive a 3 per cent discount on Mondays and Wednesdays while MG members get a 3 per cent discount on Wednesdays. Seniors get a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays.

Since the PG discount scheme was introduced in 2014, it has disbursed more than $24 million in discounts to members.

To enjoy the member discounts, shoppers need to present their MG or PG card, provided by the Government, at cashier counters at all FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop stores, FairPrice Finest outlets and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets.

At self-checkout counters, shoppers need to select the MG or PG discount option. The discount is subject to a $200 cap for each transaction a day.