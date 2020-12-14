Singapore

FairPrice extends textbook distribution

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE
Dec 14, 2020 06:00 am

On Saturday, FairPrice launched the distribution drive for its signature community sharing initiative, FairPrice Share-A-Textbook Project.

The distribution window was extended from two days in previous years to five days this year to facilitate book collection in adherence to Covid-19 safe management measures.

About 25,000 beneficiaries from the FairPrice Share-A-Textbook priority scheme, shortlisted by social service organisations and Community Development Councils, were given first dibs on the textbooks before access is given to the general public from now to Dec 16.

