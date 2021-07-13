FairPrice gives 3% discount to Chas blue card holders on Thursdays

Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) blue cardholders will enjoy a 3 per cent discount at all FairPrice stores, FairPrice on Wheels mobile stores and Unity pharmacies every Thursday, starting this week until the end of the year, FairPrice said in a statement yesterday.

The scheme is to help seniors and low-income families stretch their dollar further and will complement FairPrice's existing initiatives such as the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and Seniors discount schemes, which also provide discounts of up to 3 per cent.

To enjoy the Chas Blue discount, shoppers need to present their card at cashier counters or select the Chas Blue discount option at self-checkout counters. The discount is subject to a $200 cap for each transaction each day.

The Blue card discount scheme will cost FairPrice an estimated $500,000 this year, in addition to the estimated $10 million passed on to seniors through its existing programmes annually.

FairPrice group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said: "The prolonged uncertainties brought about by Covid-19 have affected the lower-income families adversely.

"FairPrice's Chas Blue discount scheme will complement our various discount programmes by serving a focused and targeted segment who need the assistance more.

"This scheme will provide further savings and relief to help with their grocery needs."

Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said she was heartened by FairPrice's move to help lower-income families reduce household expenses.

"I hope more corporations and community organisations can come forward to help Singaporeans in need, so that we emerge stronger together from this pandemic," she added.