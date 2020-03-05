FairPrice Group pledges up to $240k to help the poor

Mr Seah Kian Peng (left), group CEO of NTUC Enterprise, and Mr Phillip Tan, chairman of Community Chest, with the participating items in the initiative.

FairPrice Group - comprising NTUC FairPrice (FairPrice), NTUC Foodfare (Foodfare) and Kopitiam - yesterday announced a pledge to contribute up to $240,000 to benefit the less privileged through the Community Chest Heartstrings Buy community engagement initiative.

It will also offer free Milo and homemade barley, worth up to $138,000 in value, to all hospital staff, amid the current Covid-19 situation.

From today to March 18, FairPrice and its strategic partners pledge to match a dollar-for-dollar donation for over 30 selected items purchased at FairPrice and Cheers outlets.

The monetary donation will support various charity organisations in their work with people from less privileged backgrounds.

And to show appreciation to all healthcare providers working in hospitals,

Foodfare and Kopitiam will provide $120,000 worth of complimentary Milo beverages at 13 Foodfare and Kopitiam stores from now to March 17.

Wang Cafe, a subsidiary of Foodfare, will also provide all healthcare providers with $18,000 worth of complimentary homemade barley at five outlets from now to March 10.