FairPrice increases range of halal offerings in time for Ramadan

FairPrice On Wheels will provide essential grocery items in selected estates with a higher concentration of low-income seniors through specially outfitted grocery vans.

NTUC FairPrice has expanded its halal product range to better cater to its Muslim customers, with the number of halal-certified products increasing by more than 700 from 5,000 last year.

Expect new brands such as Good Virtues Co and Pondok Abang, as well as products sourced from Australia, Brazil, US and Italy, among others.

To commemorate Ramadan, FairPrice will donate $20,000 to Yayasan Mendaki - through bursaries, school fees subsidies and other initiatives.

From tomorrow to May 23, FairPrice will offer free dates and beverages to Muslim customers daily, half an hour before and after the time of breaking fast across 58 stores islandwide.

Dates will be pre-packed into individual bags for self-collection, facilitated by staff members wearing masks and enforcing social distancing and crowd control measures.

Also, get a healthier head start this Ramadan with FairPrice's eight-page guide appearing in The New Paper tomorrow.

Explore the supermarket chain's selection of groceries and beauty and wellness essentials, and discover a variety of everyday favourites from its 35 Malay-centric stores. Receive exclusive FairPrice Raya packets when you spend a minimum of $30 in a single receipt, while stock lasts.

They will carry a targeted range of rice, bread, instant noodles, cooking oil, canned food, toiletries, fruits and vegetables (purchase limits apply).

Seniors who visit these vans - which operate daily from 9am to 2pm and accepts cash only - will be able to enjoy discounts from the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and Senior Discounts schemes on its designated days.

FairPrice On Wheels will serve five locations: Commonwealth Link, Telok Blangah Crescent, Telok Blangah Rise , Kampong Glam Community Club and Jalan Kukoh.