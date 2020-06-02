Singapore

FairPrice launches priority entry and queue for healthcare workers

FairPrice launches priority entry and queue for healthcare workers
PHOTO: FAIRPRICE
Jun 02, 2020 06:00 am

To thank healthcare workers for taking care of Singapore, FairPrice will launch a priority entry and queue for this special group from today.

All healthcare workers from hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and staff from community care facilities are eligible. They just need to flash their staff pass to enjoy priority store entry and to join the priority payment queue at the 56 participating stores.

Each store has a different dedicated location/counter for the priority queue.

This initiative is jointly organised by FairPrice, Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union and Healthcare Services Employees' Union.

Singapore

All pump prices down after SPC resists any increase

Related Stories

Job applications open for 1,000 digital ambassadors

Passers-by help driver who breaks down upon news of husband's death

Prices of fresh chicken expected to rise next week as demand outweighs supply

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CONSUMER ISSUES