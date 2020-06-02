FairPrice launches priority entry and queue for healthcare workers

To thank healthcare workers for taking care of Singapore, FairPrice will launch a priority entry and queue for this special group from today.

All healthcare workers from hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and staff from community care facilities are eligible. They just need to flash their staff pass to enjoy priority store entry and to join the priority payment queue at the 56 participating stores.

Each store has a different dedicated location/counter for the priority queue.

This initiative is jointly organised by FairPrice, Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union and Healthcare Services Employees' Union.