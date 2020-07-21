FairPrice launches radio programme to inform and entertain shoppers

FairPrice Finest will now be airing a new radio programme by SPH Radio in all 26 of its stores to entertain shoppers with music and relevant content.

The programme, called FairPrice Finest Radio, was launched yesterday by SPH Radio, which is owned by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

The collaboration with FairPrice Finest will also provide a platform for FairPrice and advertising brands to put out special announcements and relevant promotions to its shoppers.

More than 2.5 million FairPrice Finest shoppers can be reached per month.

This is SPH Radio's first foray in an in-store environment, and the new venture into a retail audio format is the newest addition to SPH's various omnichannel media solutions for advertisers.

SPH Radio will exclusively manage and operate the programming of FairPrice Finest Radio and the marketing of its in-store airtime to advertisers.

Mr Sim Hong Huat, SPH Radio's general manager, said: "With SPH Radio's expertise in audio media, we are confident in bringing quality programming to a wider audience segment with higher purchasing propensity.

"This new platform will also give our partners an option to extend their reach together with their traditional radio campaigns."

FairPrice Group's head of customer and marketing (retail business), Mr Kelvin Tan, added: "As Singaporeans are making more frequent trips for their groceries, this will be a viable platform for our retail partners to reach shoppers on their shopping journey." - NUR IFFAH MUHAMMAD ROSTAM