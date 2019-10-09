FairPrice refreshes housebrand products, will launch 300 more

Thirty popular FairPrice housebrand products boasting the redesigned packaging are already available at FairPrice stores.

FairPrice launched the first phase of its revamped housebrand range yesterday to provide greater quality, value and a wider range to cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Ms Grace Chua, the local supermarket chain's managing director and deputy head of products, said housebrand products were introduced 34 years ago to help families stretch their dollar without compromising on quality and to keep prices of daily essentials in check.

To continue to fulfil FairPrice's social mission, products must remain relevant to the evolving needs of consumers, she added at the product launch at FairPrice Hub in Joo Koon.

She said: "Our research shows that consumers want access to affordable products but they also want more than just the basics. They also want choice, quality, healthier products and convenience, and we see this as an opportunity to re-imagine our housebrand products."

FairPrice aims to introduce 300 new housebrand products in the next 12 months, sourced from more than 55 countries, including Italy, Australia, Canada and Japan.

FACELIFT

FairPrice is also giving its extensive existing range of over 2,000 housebrand products a facelift to better reflect quality, country of origin and nutritional value.

In a study the retailer conducted, it found that consumers are more discerning regarding product quality, and that three in four grocery shoppers buy housebrand products regardless of household income level.

Thirty popular FairPrice housebrand products - such as Thai Hom Mali Rice, olive oil, green tea, facial tissues and potato chips - boasting the redesigned packaging is now available at all FairPrice stores.

New products in the pipeline include breakfast items such as cereals, cereal bars, healthier options, and higher quality cooking ingredients such as coconut oil, speciality rice options and pasta sauces.

All of FairPrice's household products are priced 10 per cent to 20 per cent lower than comparable branded products.

FairPrice will also set up a consumer advisory panel to develop new housebrand products by the second quarter of next year.