FairPrice on Wheels now bigger and better

(Above) The new air-conditioned walk-in mobile store can stock more goods, including fresh fruit and frozen products that were previously not available. It can serve up to five customers at a time with safe-distancing measures.

(Above) The new air-conditioned walk-in mobile store can stock more goods, including fresh fruit and frozen products that were previously not available. It can serve up to five customers at a time with safe-distancing measures.

A retiree in the West Coast Road area was yesterday thrilled to see that the FairPrice on Wheels van had grown into a truck stocked with a greater variety of products.

Mr Chua Hee, 77, who bought fresh fruit and vegetables, told The New Paper: "We don't usually buy a lot of things, we buy only a bit at a time.

"Walking all the way to the nearest FairPrice store is challenging for the elderly, so it is definitely more convenient to get our groceries from downstairs."

The FairPrice on Wheels truck made its debut yesterday, offering residents at Block 518 West Coast Road and nearby blocks over 200 products usually found in its supermarkets.

The FairPrice on Wheels community initiative's first run, which ended last month, was launched on April 23 during the circuit breaker, with five vans selling groceries in five mature estates with a higher concentration of seniors.

The new air-conditioned walk-in mobile store can stock 70 per cent more goods, including fresh fruit and frozen products that were previously not available. It can serve up to five customers at a time with safe-distancing measures in place.

The truck will be at Block 108 Bukit Purmei Road from Sunday to Tuesday (9am and 2pm), Block 32 Telok Blangah Rise from Sunday to Tuesday (3pm and 8pm) and Block 518 West Coast Road from Wednesday to Saturday (9am and 8pm).

Mr Traves Tan, general manager for supermarkets and FairPrice shops at FairPrice, said the three locations were chosen based on demographic data.

Each has a high concentration of seniors living in three-room Housing Board flats.

The FairPrice on Wheels initiative had been in the works last year but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and vans had to be used instead of trucks as an interim solution during the circuit breaker, he added.

About 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the customers during the first run were seniors.

FairPrice said it will continue to assess the viability and customer receptivity of the initiative in considering whether to add more trucks and locations.

Housewife Norlea Hamid, 58, were among the many residents who appreciated the convenience of shopping for groceries close to home.

She said: "There is a FairPrice at Ayer Rajah market, which is a five-minute walk across the road. But it is much safer and convenient to buy groceries downstairs than having to cross a road, especially for the elderly.

"In the late evening when I realise that I forgot to buy something, I can just rush down to buy it."