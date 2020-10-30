FairPrice's Share-A-Textbook initiative continues amid Covid-19

Covid-19 may have disrupted the economy and Singaporeans' daily lives, but FairPrice's annual textbook donation drive continues.

Yesterday, it launched its signature community initiative, FairPrice Share-A-Textbook Project, at Our Tampines Hub. It was officiated by Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, and attended by Mr Seah Kian Peng, Group CEO of FairPrice Group.

Entering its 38th year, the FairPrice Share-A-Textbook Project aims to stay relevant especially during these unprecedented times, to help reduce educational expenses for students from low-income families or families who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

It also rallies the community to do good and fosters community spiritedness, while championing a sustainable environment by promoting reusing and recycling.

This year, 77 selected FairPrice stores - including Warehouse Club and FairPrice Xpress outlets at Esso service stations - will serve as donation drop-off points for used textbooks from now till Nov 30.

FairPrice will work with social service organisations and Community Development Councils to shortlist students from low-income families, where they will be given priority to collect the textbooks before access is given to the general public. The books will be available from Dec 13 to 16 at Our Tampines Hub.