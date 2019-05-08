Fake news law: Courts to hear appeals in as few as 9 days

Under the proposed fake news law, a person can have his appeal against a minister's direction heard in the High Court as early as nine working days from the time a challenge is made.

This includes the two days for a minister to make a decision on the appeal.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament this yesterday as he kicked off a two-day debate on the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill.

Mr Shanmugam had previously promised a fast, simple and low-cost appeals process after concerns were raised over the difficulty of challenging executive decisions allowed under the Bill.

It empowers ministers to order individuals to take down content deemed false and against the public interest, or run a correction.

Mr Shanmugam shared an overview on how people can seek redress and said details of this process will be set out in subsidiary legislation.

Under the proposed law, those who feel aggrieved by a minister's direction must apply to the relevant minister to cancel it. They can do so by sending a standard online form for appeals via the e-mail address, which comes with the minister's direction.

The minister has two working days to decide on the application.

If the appeal to the minister is unsuccessful, a judicial appeal, also via a standard form, can be filed in the High Court within 14 days and the court must hold a hearing within six working days upon receipt.

The courts decide how long the hearing will last. No court fees will be charged for the first three days and the courts have the power to waive subsequent fees.

Addressing Parliament for more than two hours yesterday, Mr Shanmugam also refuted other criticisms.

Here are his responses.

PROPOSED LAW GIVES GOVERNMENT TOO MUCH POWER

The Bill is much narrower compared to existing laws like the Broadcasting Act and Telecommunications Act, which already have powers to take down and correct falsehoods.

The Government could have relied on current laws, making amendments or adding subsidiary legislation, but that would not have the speedy, calibrated remedies designed specifically for online falsehoods, or the judicial oversight provided in Bill.

ON CLAUSE 61, WHICH ALLOWS FOR EXEMPTIONS

A common provision found in other laws, a clause is meant to allow exemptions in cases where it is not possible to comply with legislation, like when it is technically impossible.

Referring to a commentary written by Mr Jeff Paine, lobby group Asia Internet Coalition's managing director, Mr Shanmugam said he was quite happy to remove the clause if technology companies did not think it necessary.

ON RESTRICTION OF ACADEMIC FREEDOM

No legal or logical basis for concerns that Bill will stifle academic research specifically.

ON DEFINITIONS OF FALSEHOODS AND PUBLIC INTEREST BEING TOO BROAD

The Government decided against stating in Bill that opinions are not covered by proposed law as there is already a body of case law on how to determine fact and opinion.

As for including diminution of public confidence in government institutions in the definition of public interest, Mr Shanmugam said online falsehoods look to break down trust by attacking such public institutions, so it is important to protect them.

'ON CHILLING EFFECT' ON FREE SPEECH

The Bill will not affect free speech.

Quoting law professor Thio Li-ann, who gave evidence during the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods hearings last year, Mr Shanmugam said that not all forms of speech, like falsehoods, are worthy of equal protection.