Fallen tree damages cars, motorcycles in Toa Payoh
A huge tree fell across four cars and a few motorcycles at the carpark in front of Block 68, Toa Payoh Lorong 5 at about 7am yesterday. Fortunately, no one was hurt. One of the damaged cars was a rented vehicle.
Mr Hamidon Ahmad, 34, whose wife had rented the car, told The New Paper: "I was shocked when I woke up and saw what had happened." Residents said they had previously noticed branches falling from the same tree.
