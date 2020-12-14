Singapore

Fallen tree damages cars, motorcycles in Toa Payoh

Dec 14, 2020 06:00 am

A huge tree fell across four cars and a few motorcycles at the carpark in front of Block 68, Toa Payoh Lorong 5 at about 7am yesterday. Fortunately, no one was hurt. One of the damaged cars was a rented vehicle.

Mr Hamidon Ahmad, 34, whose wife had rented the car, told The New Paper: "I was shocked when I woke up and saw what had happened." Residents said they had previously noticed branches falling from the same tree.

