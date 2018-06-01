Falling Hari Raya banner hurts two students at our Tampines Hub

(Above) The two injured girls were taken to Changi General Hospital after the banner dropped and hit them.

Two Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East schoolmates were taken to hospital when a Hari Raya banner at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) fell on their heads.

Miss Nur Hanyn Humaira, 18, and Miss Rosyanty Roslee, 18, were seated at the main entrance of OTH yesterday when the incident happened.

They were taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) after members of the public called for an ambulance.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The New Paper the incident happened at about 11.30am. The two women were taken to CGH with no visible injuries.

A spokesman for OTH, an integrated community and lifestyle centre, said: "Our Tampines Hub regrets to learn about the incident that occurred this morning following a heavy thunderstorm. The safety and well-being of our visitors and tenants remain our top priority.

"Immediately upon learning about it, OTH arranged for the affected to be taken to the hospital.

"Our team is currently in touch with them to provide support and assistance."

The spokesman said the affected facade decor and debris were removed after the incident, and OTH is checking with engineers to ensure the remaining decorations are stable.

Speaking to TNP at CGH, Miss Hanyn, who suffered a bump on her forehead, said a metal bar landed on their heads.

She said: "I never thought something like this would happen to us because I expected a community area to be safe."

Miss Hanyn said the structure was about two storeys high and 5m wide.

Miss Rosyanty's mother, Madam Yati Haron, 42, who was also at CGH, said her daughter complained of nausea and dizziness after the structure hit the side of her head.

The housewife told TNP her daughter will be warded overnight for observation.

Miss Hanyn, who had been planning to study at the centre with Miss Rosyanty, said the structure began wobbling when there was a strong gust of wind.

Moments later, muddy water from the structure landed on the sleeve of her jacket before the structure collapsed.

Earlier this month, a woman was injured after being hit by a falling billboard at Changi Airport's Terminal 3.

The Straits Times reported that her arm was injured.