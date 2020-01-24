False fire alarm disrupts 50 flights at Changi Airport

A false alarm early yesterday morning resulted in the evacuation of Changi Control Tower and the disruption of more than 50 flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said a fire suppression system at the tower had been activated, causing the evacuation.

The incident happened at about 12.10am and normal flight operations resumed only at 1.40am.

Mr Rosly Saad, CAAS' director for air traffic services, said air traffic control services were provided from back-up positions during the affected period.

He said: "Fifty departure flights were delayed by 30 minutes or more and nine arriving flights were diverted."

It was later found that there was no fire and the cause of the activation is being investigated.

The New Paper understands that some passengers were stranded in planes on the tarmac for about two hours, while others on diverted flights had to wait at alternative airports in the region. - DAVID SUN