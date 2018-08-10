Familiar mascots provide a fillip of nostalgia

Mascots drew cheers from the audience during the pre-parade segment. Among them are Singa the Courtesy Lion and Sharity the Elephant.

An elephant, two lions, a bee, a frog and a water droplet walked onto the Floating Platform yesterday, to a cheering capacity crowd.

They were familiar mascots from Singapore's public campaigns, guaranteed to evoke nostalgia.

Singa the Courtesy Lion, a cheery figure dressed yesterday in blue shorts and T-shirt with a flower emblem, exhorted Singaporeans to be courteous and considerate.

Sharity, a pink elephant in a blue jumpsuit, symbolised care and compassion for the less fortunate.

The two were joined by Captain Green, the frog who promoted a clean and green lifestyle; Teamy the Bee, which encouraged a more productive workforce; Nila the Lion, the official mascot for the 2015 Southeast Asian Games; and Water Wally, who spread the message of water conservation.

Besides dancing energetically to their campaign songs yesterday, the mascots showed they were not short on humour.

Reaching into the fun bag for the placard on which people could complete the sentence "I am", Singa wrote "I am your dream date" and cheekily showed it to emcee Sonia Chew, while the crowd roared.