Families consider e-hongbao and Zoom meetings this Chinese New Year

Age-old Chinese New Year traditions will have to take a back seat this year as Singapore celebrates the festivities in the shadow of a global pandemic.

The multi-ministry task force announced on Jan 22 that tighter measures will be put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions include allowing only eight guests to visit per day, per household.

The task force also advised individuals to visit only up to two households a day.

This means the yearly habit of frantic house-hopping as hosts lay out a myriad of goodies for guests coming and going will not be a common sight.

Mrs Poh, 50, a housewife, said her family was used to meeting more than 30 relatives at her mother's house on the first day of Chinese New Year.

"I guess it is okay that we don't have to hop from house to house. But I think my nine-year-old son will be disappointed he won't get to play with all his cousins," she added.

Ms T. Chua, 28, who works in the marketing sector, said it is disappointing that big families cannot gather.

"I usually look forward to visiting at least four to five households over two days to catch up with everyone. But now, my family is planning to visit only our closer and more senior relatives," she said.

When asked about her thoughts on digital red packets, Mrs Poh said: "I prefer to hand out actual hongbao, but I think Singaporeans will opt for digital hongbao this year.

"My brother-in-law has been giving digital hongbao to my son over the past few years, so this is not something new."

As older adults fiddle with the idea of giving money digitally, it seems a common consensus among students that red packets, digital or physical, are still red packets.

Mr Bryan Sng a 23-year-old Nanyang Technological University student said: "I don't think the older generation will be keen on giving out e-hongbao. After all, traditions are traditions."

"I prefer physical hongbao, but if someone gives me a digital one, I will be happy to take it," he laughed.

ONLINE VISITS

A National University of Singapore undergraduate, who wanted to be known only as Mark, 23, echoed the same sentiments.

"I don't think (giving) e-hongbao is a tradition my family will adopt. It is more useful for those who have relatives overseas whom they can't physically meet."

With the whittling down of gatherings to a small party of eight, there has been talk that a bulk of the visiting can be moved online via Skype or Zoom.

Said Mr Sng: "Zoom meets sound okay because my family won't be visiting some of my older relatives. My mum is worried about their health. We can always get together again once the pandemic blows over."